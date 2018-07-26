May 22, 1973 – July 19, 2018

Aron Ronald Schmidt, age 45, was born on May 22, 1973, in Lovell to Cathryn Fuller and Ronald E. Schmidt. He was the oldest of five brothers as Brad and Casey Gifford and Tim and Wes Schmidt came along after him.

He died unexpectedly on July 19, 2018, in his home in Lovell of a rare heart condition.

Aron grew up in Cowley and later graduated from Lovell High School. After graduation, he started his lifelong career as a talented, skilled mason. He took great pride in his trade and had an incredible work ethic. It’s hard to drive through the Big Horn Basin and not see the beautiful brickwork that Aron was a part of. Soon after graduation, Aron also joined the National Guard, where he served for six years.

Aron cultivated a love and respect for nature and the outdoors through his entire life. He could often be found “pounding ground” in any hill or mountain that was near, whether on foot or by dirt bike. He raised his children to have the same love of nature (and dirt bikes!).

He had a contagious smile and demeanor, and made everyone around him feel welcome and loved. He had so much love and affection for his children (and grandchildren), family and friends, and is remembered as giving the best hugs, not to mention the lighthearted fun and laughter that Aron brought with him. Aron had a fantastic sense of humor and was a kind, good-hearted person who would go to any length to support or help those he loved.

Aron was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Rena Fuller, and Emil and Dori Schmidt, as well as his uncle Mark Fuller.

He was survived by his parents, Cathryn Fuller and Dennis Nelson and Ron and Marlene Schmidt, his brothers Brad and Casey Gifford and Tim and Wes Schmidt, his children Dylan, Kellie (mother Kathleen Croft-Jolley), Mason (mother Jeri Schmidt) and grandchildren Vada and Oaklnn, and many nieces and nephews.

Aron will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, and in his words “life’s a garden, dig it!”

A memorial service was held at the Lovell Community Center on July 23 at 10 a.m., and he was buried in the Lovell Cemetery.

