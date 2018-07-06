Dodgers crush Otto to win Minor Interleague championship

The Synergy Construction Dodgers defeated the Air Butler Heating and Cooling Astros Wednesday and the Otto Rattlers Thursday to win the Minor Interleague championship title Thursday evening at the Northeast Little League Complex in Lovell.

Wednesday, the Dodgers defeated the Astros 14-1. Jacoby Wachob led the team with two hits.

Joaquin Scheeler started on the mound for the Dodgers and pitched three innings, striking out six Astros batters to earn the win. Rocco Rael relieved Scheeler and pitched the final inning, fanning two to earn the save.

“It was good to play a fellow (Lovell) opponent,” coach Greg Rael said. “We’ve seen them four times this year. Every game has been a good game. Joaquin Scheeler did a great job for us.”

The Otto Rattlers defeated the Powell Red Sox 23-7 Wednesday on the other side of the bracket to meet the Dodgers in Thursday’s championship game.

In the championship game, the Dodgers crushed Otto 24-3 to win the title.

Scheeler led the team with two hits and scored four runs. Wachob had a hit and scored four runs. Mason Moss had a hit and three runs.

Moss pitched three innings, striking out six Otto batters.

“It was a great season,” Rael said. “Our kids worked hard all season long. There was a lot of time put in by not only the kids but also the parents.”

All-Star season prep

The North Big Horn Little League program is now gearing up for the upcoming all-star portion of the season as tryouts were held Saturday at the Northeast Little League Complex.

Members of the Major League All-Star team this year are: from the Cubs, Blake Wilson, Joel Padilla and Tucker Jackson; from the Braves, Alex Hedges, Jacob Bischoff and Kade Green; from the Dodgers, Braxton Felkins, Hudson May, Jared Mangus, Max Cooley and Riley Johnson and from South Big Horn, Coby Henderson and Isaac Gaytan.

Nick Wilson is the manager of the 12U team this year. Ryan Mangus, Stan Hedges and Jake May are the coaches.

Members of the Minor League All-Star team this year are: from the Cubs, Kyle Wilson and Cash Wassmer; from the Braves, Owen Walker, Matthew Newman and Owen Edwards; from the Dodgers, Jacoby Wachob, Mason Moss and Rocco Rael; from the Rays, Casey Jones and Kaeson Anderson and from the Astros, Travis Asay.

Rael is the manager of the 10U squad this year. Justin Moss and Jake Walker are the coaches.

The Major and Minor League All-Star squads will compete in a tournament in Riverton Friday and Saturday. The 10U team will face Lander Friday at 10 a.m. The 12U squad will meet Green River at 2 p.m., also on Friday.

Lovell will be hosting the Wyoming District One Majors and Minors Tournaments this year. The tournaments will be held July 18-21 at the Northeast Little League Complex.

The top two teams from the district one and two tournaments will advance to the Wyoming State Majors and Minors Tournament, which will be held in Powell on July 25-28.

By Sam Smith