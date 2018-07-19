May 3, 1955 – July 14, 2018

Esther Marlene Castor, 63, died peacefully in her sleep July 14, 2018, at her home in Lusk. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. July 21, 2018, at Lusk Elks Lodge #1797 with Pastor Tom Strock officiating. Her ashes, along with her daughter Angela Zimmerman’s ashes, will be spread at a later date over her father’s grave in North Platte, Neb., and over the Chief Joseph Highway outside Cody.

Esther was born May 3, 1955, to Arthur Levi and Lola Bernice (Brown) Castor in North Platte, Neb. She was the seventh of eight children. She grew up in Maxwell, Neb., where she attended school until the 8th grade, and later received her GED from Northwest College in Powell in 1994.

Esther left home when she was 16 years old and married Bradley Zimmerman. To this union two children were born: Trevor Lee Zimmerman in 1972 and Angela Dawn Zimmerman in 1976. Esther and Bradley later divorced, and she met and married Russell Ommen. To this union one child was born: Traci Lynn (Ommen) Dockery in 1982. Russell and Esther later divorced, as well.

Esther loved to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She spent many, many hours babysitting and caring for all of them. She also loved to go for long drives. She never turned down a good road trip. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, dancing and gardening.

Esther is survived by her mother, Lola Castor, of Alliance, Neb.; sisters Sharron (Leroy) Perkins of Maxwell, Neb., Alice Foster of North Platte, Neb., Gladys (Bud) Welch of Alliance, Neb., and Linda Houchin of North Platte, Neb; brother Rodger Castor of Maxwell, Neb.; son Trevor (Crystal) Zimmerman Sr. of Wheatland; daughter Traci (Brett) Dockery of Lusk; grandchildren Michael Sears, Brandon Sears, Trevor Zimmerman Jr., and Hunter Zimmerman all of Wheatland, and Brittany Knop and Christopher Knop of Lusk; great-grandchildren Jaylynn Sears of Lovelocke, Nev., Dallas Sears and Jordan Sears of Wheatland and Forrest Zimmerman of Cheyenne; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends: Rhonda Stone, Dixi Blaney and Robert Heth of Lusk and Dave Burger of Lovell.

She is preceded in death by her father, Arthur Castor, niece and nephew Melissa Bates and Michael Reed, daughter Angela Zimmerman, sister Barbara Bates, brother Arthur Castor Jr. and brother-in-law Dallas Houchin.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorials may be made to the Lusk Housing Authority or Lusk Animal Control.

Pier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

