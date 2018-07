Death Notice

Janice Dee Thomas

September 28, 1947 – July 2, 2018

Janice Dee Thomas, 70, of Lovell, passed away Monday July 2, 2018, at North Big Horn Hospital.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

