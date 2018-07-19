Legion Post 11 earns membership increase honors

Continued growth by the re-energized Robert Boyd Stewart American Legion Post No. 11 of Lovell has led to some recent awards for the local post.

Commander Rich Fink said that American Legion State Second Vice Commander Jerry Clark of Powell presented multiple awards at the Post 11 meeting on Tuesday, July 10, at the Lovell Fire Hall.

Clark presented two membership goal certificates, Fink said. Post 11 reached its membership goal of five additional members last November 20, increasing from 15 to 20 members, which earned the post 100 percent certificates for both the state and District 5.

“We went on to increase our membership to 27, so we reached 135 percent of our goal by June 30,” Fink said. “State said our goal for next year (2018-19) is 30, an increase of three, and we’ve already got four. We’re taking anybody who will come. All servicemen are welcome.

“The post stayed at 15 members for about 25 years, so they’re happy with us. We’ve already doubled it, and we’re looking for more. Anybody who has served in the armed forces can join.”

Post 11 received a special membership streamer that will be hanging from the post colors during future ceremonies, Fink said.

When the American Legion was formed at the end of World War I In 1919 the organization spread rapidly, Fink said, and nearly every little town had a Legion post and a facility to match.

“The big thing was to build a facility,” he said. “Nowadays you can’t afford to do it, so we’ve turned more into service to the community. That’s what we go for.”

Clark also presented to Post 11 a state community service award for small posts based on how the members participate in community projects.

Robert Boyd Stewart Post 11 meets the second Tuesday of each month at the fire hall in Lovell at 7 p.m. Veterans from Lovell, Byron, Cowley, Deaver and Frannie are welcome.

Dues are $43 per year, and of that amount, $39 goes to the state and national level, and only $4 stays with the local post.

“We’re doing that to keep the dues low,” Fink said. “We will do some fundraising to keep things going.”

With 2019 being the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, Fink said he has commemorative pins and coins for sale.

Post 11 supports the Boys State program and the Legion oratory program, and the post conducts ceremonies on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and funerals.

By David Peck