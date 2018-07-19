April 3, 1931 – July 12, 2018

Mercedes Bulacio de Castro of Tucuman, Argentina, died on July 12, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Marapa, Argentina, on April 3, 1931.

She was raised in a very humble home. From a young age, she had to work in the sugar cane fields to help her mother. Because of this, she was unable to finish elementary school. She later went to Buenos Aires to work as a housekeeper. She returned to Tucuman and worked as a cook in a hospital until her retirement.

She met the love of her life, Raul Castro, and was married on the 7th of June, 1963. They were blessed with three children, Carmen Eugenia, Raul Ernesto and Silvia Veronica.

She became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several callings. She was sealed to her husband and family in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple in May of 1993.

She was able to visit the United States during extended stays with her daughters several times over the years: Carmen, in Cowley, and Silvia, in Utah. Although she couldn’t speak English, she felt she had many friends in Cowley and the surrounding communities.

She was quiet and reserved and was very caring. She possessed an amazing sense of humor. She had wonderful culinary skills and fed untold hundreds of people throughout the years, both in her work and in her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raul, in 2013.

She is survived by her three children, Carmen (Michael) Allred of Cowley, Raul (Maria Ines) Castro of Tucuman, Argentina, and Silvia (Jonathan) Vowles of Saratoga Springs, Utah; grandchildren Stephanie (Scott) Winters, Rachael (Dean) LaVecchia, Jessica (Jared) Peterson, Jonathan Allred and Cristian, Agustin and Camila Castro, and four great-grandchildren.

Burial took place in Tucuman, Argentina, on July 13, 2018.

