Parade gets large turnout despite gray weather

“It literally rained on our parade,” Bryan Baird, secretary of the Lovell Masonic Lodge said. It was the first year in recent memory that Mustang Days had a wet parade.

That didn’t stop it from having the largest turnout in several years.

There were well over 70 entrants, counting the entrants that made it into the parade but didn’t

technically sign up on time, Baird said. Last year there were 57 entrants. In 2016, there were 60.

“It’s somewhat of a record, Bair said.

It’s a welcoming result for the Lovell Masons, who took over the parade for the first time in decades. In recent years, the Big Horn Federal Savings Bank had managed the proceedings.

“The lodge used to be more heavily involved in the community,” Baird said. “This allowed us to get more active in Lovell and have more fun as a group.”

As in recent years, this year’s parade began at the west end of Main Street and ended at the east end of town, without circling back. The Kiddie Parade kicked off proceedings a half hour before the Mustang Days Parade began.

Despite the drizzly weather, spectator turnout was strong, if a little smaller than last year, Baird said.

Parade Results:

MUSICAL AND DANCE: 1st place Dollies and the Mustang Band, 2nd place Lovell High School Dance and Cheer Team, 3rd place Wyoming Fiddlers Association.

CLASS REUNIONS: 1st place Class of 1968, 2nd place Class of 1988, 3rd place Class of 1953.

COMMERCIAL: 1st place First Bank of Lovell, 2nd place Mayes Fabric, 3rd place Bank of Lovell.

NON-Profit: 1st place Color Guard, 2nd Place Pryor Mountain Mustangs, 3rd place Lovell-Kane Area Museum.

VEHICLES AND HORSES: 1st place Old West Mounted Lawmen Association, 2nd place Shrine Turtles, 3rd place Restored 1948 tractor.

POLITICIANS: 1st place Serena Lipp for district court clerk, 2nd place re-elect Jamie Flitner for state representative, 3rd place Rex Rammell for governor.

By Ryan Fitzmaurice