C. Russell Snell

Aug. 12, 1927 – Aug. 26, 2018

C. Russell (Russ) Snell lived in Powell and died Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018.

Russ was born in Lovell at home on Aug. 12, 1927, to Leroy Snell and Bessie Williams. Russ married Pearl Ann Hart on Nov. 12, 1950, in Billings. He was a lifetime farmer and was forced by his family to retire at age 81.

Russ enjoyed woodworking and especially building toys. He was a jack-of-all-trades and mastered them all. He was married to Pearl Ann for a long 67 years, 9 months and 14 days. They were happily married most of the time.

Russ was adored, loved and respected by his children, who were occasionally reminded who was the boss with a boot to the behind. He was also a favorite uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Russ was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. At the time of his passing, he was a beloved greeter at his church and says “Hi” one more time.

Russ is survived by his wife and six children: Leatha (Russ) of St. George, Utah, Lynn (Janet) of Powell, Leann (good friend Lisa) of St. George, Utah, Lyle “Woody” (Mehl Ree) of Orem, Utah, Marty (Patti) of Gillette and Jeff (Cindy) of Pullman, Wash. He had 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His brothers Ray and Dar and his sister Maxine Brinkerhoff also survive him.

His parents, two sisters and four brothers preceded Russ in death.

The family will decide pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are yet unknown; the kids are still debating over who were his favorites, but Leann was pretty sure it was her. The rest of them will let her continue to believe that.

A viewing for Russ will be held Friday at Thompson Funeral Home in Powell from 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Byron Cemetery.

