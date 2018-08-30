From our files

Remembering educators from 1968 Chronicle

90 Years Ago, Aug. 31, 1928

The Cowley Progress

Mrs. Mary Leavitt, sister of the Republican candidate for President (Hoover), used to cook for him. She says he never complained of the way his steak was cooked. That is another reason, she feels, that the housewives should support him.

75 Years Ago, Sept. 2, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

The Big Horn Canning Company at Cowley has contracted to can the surplus of green beans grown at the Heart Mountain Relocation Camp, it was announced this week. The camp expects to produce a total of approximately 12,000 pounds of beans, which are being harvested now.

50 Years Ago, Aug. 29, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

Pics: Administrative personnel of the Lovell schools are (l-r) Glenn Engelking, superintendent; Francis

Hecker, elementary principal; Norman Opp, Jr. high principal; and Grant Goodrich, high school principal.

Jr. High staff are (l-r) Clifford Revelle, remedial reading and coaching; Norma Corrigan, English; Richard Nelson, study skills, orientation, PE and coaching; Jay May, Spanish; Jim Kolesar, math; Tom Averett, science;

Vaughn Tippetts, librarian; and Gus Gerhardt, social studies and coaching.

25 Years Ago, Aug. 26, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Deacon John Aloisio of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lovell is leaving to take a similar post at St. Francis Catholic Church in Thermopolis. Deacon Aloisio has been in Lovell for three years, coming to St. Joseph’s on Sept. 7, 1990, from Cheyenne. His replacement will be Father Kevin Koch, currently the pastor in Cody.

10 Years Ago, Aug. 28, 2008

The Lovell Chronicle

Lovell High School has a new sports program this fall with the startup of the school’s first cross country program. Coach Caleb Sanders said there are eight athletes out for the team this fall. The squad includes senior MaKenzie Beck, junior Jackson Bassett, sophomores Benson Checketts and Kenneth Moncur, freshmen Colin May, Forrest Keating and Susie Shumway and seventh-grader Kim Shumway.