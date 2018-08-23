From our files | IGA team softball champs in ‘68

90 Years Ago, Aug. 24, 1928

The Cowley Progress

Henry Ford is for Hoover for president because he believes it would be a calamity for America to take “a step backward in our fight against liquor.” He is against liquor for economic reasons, believing that the country’s marvelous industrial efficiency and, consequently, prosperity would be impossible if there were a weakening of the prohibition law.

75 Years Ago, Aug. 26, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

The August meeting of the Lovell Music Study Club will be held at the home of Mrs. A.E. Longfellow Thursday evening, Aug. 26, at 8 o’clock. Mrs. Longfellow will have charge of the lesson on “Contemporary American Composers.”

50 Years Ago, Aug. 22, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Posing with their first place trophy won at the district softball meet in Powell is the Lovell team sponsored by the IGA. They will play their first state tournament game in Worland tonight. Members are (front row, l-r) Dr. John Welch, Dennis Larsen, John Nickle, Phil Schmidt, Stan Lundberg, Lin Doyle, (back row) Lee Christiansen, Noel Hoffman, Ralph Cockrell, Lane Brown, Mike Kidgell, George Preis and Gary Johnson.

25 Years Ago, Aug. 19, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Mrs. Seth Sez: Experience is a wonderful thing. It enables you to recognize a mistake when you make it again. (Old Seth Sez was a weekly feature of Family Living Today by Anna Parks, columnist. Here Mrs. Seth shares her knowledge.)

10 Years Ago, Aug. 21, 2008

The Lovell Chronicle

By all counts, the second year of the Big Horn County Relay for Life event Friday night was a roaring success, more than doubling the amount of money raised for the American Cancer Society from a year ago. More than 400 people participated in this year’s fundraising event staged at the Lovell High School track raising more than $51,000 for the Cancer Society.