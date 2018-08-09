Sept. 18, 1928 – July 9, 2018

Raymond L. Havig died peacefully July 9, 2018, at a memory care facility in Mesa, Ariz., after a battle with dementia. He was 89.

Ray had a great life. He was successful in business, traveled the world and was married to two wonderful women. He did almost everything he wanted to do in life, most of it twice.

Ray was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Lovell, the second of two boys born to Ed and Ida Havig. His early childhood was filled with the typical Depression era experiences of hard work, secondhand clothes and learning to find creative fun in the simple pleasures life had to offer.

In high school he played both basketball and six-man football at Byron High School. Opponents included Japanese-American teams from the internment camp at Heart Mountain.

After high school he married his childhood sweetheart, Peggy Mangus, also from Byron. They had three children together, daughter Diane and sons Don and Paul.

Ray worked many odd jobs before deciding on a career direction, but early in life he became fascinated with the life of a salesman. He started out at a local clothing store and then left for a better paying job as a territory salesman for the Ohio Oil Company. This is where he gained his knowledge of gasoline and fuel distribution, which enabled him to open his own gas station in Billings in 1958. His company expanded into the truck stop industry, where he became involved in related industry trade associations. Over the years he served as board president to multiple organizations including the National Association of Truck Stop Operators, the Western Petroleum Marketers Association and Western Mutual Insurance.

His interests were not limited to business. He loved people and his community. He spent many years as president on the boards of the Billings Petroleum Club, the Alberta Bair Theater, the Metra Park and was a founding member of the Billings Community Band. In Mesa he loved playing his trumpet and singing vocal solos in East Valley jam sessions. One of his favorite projects late in life was working on the Byron Veterans Memorial and developing the memorial park at the entrance to Byron.

In later life he married Agnes Hoffman, who has been his wonderful wife, partner and travel companion for the past 20 years. Together, they traveled the world, wandering across Europe, exploring the Great Wall of China, the vast plains of Africa and many lands in between. As Ray declined in health these past years Aggie was constantly by his side as his devoted wife to the very end.

He was a man who loved life and enjoyed the constant entertaining companionship of family and friends. He is survived by his wife Agnes, sons Don (Pam) and Paul (Clarin), 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two step-children and two step-grandchildren. His final resting place is by his parents Ed and Ida Havig and brother Dick in the Byron Cemetery.

