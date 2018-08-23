Roselin Pryde Kylander

July 7, 1919 – August 19, 2018

Roselin Kylander, 99, of Powell, died surrounded by family at the Powell Valley Care Center on Sunday, Aug. 19 after a full life well lived.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Avenue E Building in Powell. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Born July 7, 1919, in a little log home in Byron, she was the second of seven children born to Alexander Pryde and Mary Vervean Denney. Rose spent the better part of her youth in Byron, Elk Basin, Powell and Lovell. She graduated with a class of eight from Byron High School in 1937.

In 1938 she moved to Powell and roomed with girlfriends and worked at Ma and Pa Sherman’s Café and bowling alley, earning a dollar a day plus meals. She cleaned, washed dishes, waited tables, cashiered, cooked, was encouraged to bowl with customers and even danced on a tiny little dance area with customers who stayed late to play the juke box and wanted a partner. It was there that she met her forever partner, Ernest ‘Ky’ Kylander.

Ernie served in World War II in the USNCB’s Seabees from 1943 – 1945. In 1948 he and Wayne McGary formed a business partnership, McGary & Kylander, which became Kylander Construction after Mr. McGary’s death. Rose had some experience in office work that she gained during those service years and volunteered to do their bookwork.

Rose and Ky were married on July 12, 1939, in Cody. Their marriage was sealed for time and all eternity on July 30, 2004, at the Billings Temple. To this union three daughters were born exactly 4 1/2 years apart.

Rose was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent many hours fulfilling various callings in the church. She found great joy serving the youth and women in the church.

Rose was passionate about family history and spent countless hours researching her heritage (this was many years before the internet). She was the ‘go-to’ person who was always willing to share the great wealth of information she had discovered over time.

She was preceded in death by her parent; her beloved husband, Ernest; brothers William and Robert Pryde; sisters Jeri NeVille, Alyce Whitmore and Judy Pryde; and son-in-law Clay Davis.

Rose is survived by her three daughters and their families, Mary Lou Davis, RoJean ‘Jeanne’ (Gary) Greenwald and Roxane ‘Roxi’ (Jeff) Sheridan, all of Powell. Her surviving grandchildren and their spouses are Marci Davis, Denton (Alta) Davis, Trevor Greenwald, Trisha (Jamison) Ziegler, Trent (Kristin) Greenwald, Jenni Sheridan (Jerrod Pesek), Katie (West) Hernandez and Chance (Della) Sheridan.

Rose’s 15 great-grandchildren who will carry her memory are Kylander Davis, Karson Skalsky, Kade Ziegler, Karter Skalsky, Lauryn Greenwald, Konner Ziegler, Hunter Davis, Kalli Skalsky, Aiden Greenwald, Landon Hernandez, Chloe Pesek, Emery Hernandez, Kaylen Greenwald, Kabree Ziegler and Paxton Hernandez. She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Smith of Nevada, cousins, nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice or for the welding or nursing programs through the Northwest College Foundation.

The family would like to thank Dr. Comer and the wonderful nurses, caregivers and staff of the Powell Valley Care Center, saying, “Your care of our precious Rose will never be forgotten.”

