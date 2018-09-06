May 12, 1972 – Aug. 25, 2018

Andy Hank Anderson was born May 12, 1972, in Powell. He died Aug. 25, 2018, in Great Falls, Mont.

Andy had five children, Lexi, Nathan, Zack, Aaron and Wyomy. He was the son of Bobby (Bob) and Ruby

Anderson. He had seven brothers and sisters, Tina Barhart of Harlowtown, Annette Austin of Greybull, Bobbie Jo Anderson of North Dakota, John Anderson of Worland, Tammy Parrish and Heidi Fuhrman, both of Lovell, and a baby brother, Toby Anderson (deceased).

He was a graduate of Meeteetse High School. He had three special people in his life: his aunt, Mary Jane Watson, Susan Drwenski and Mary Leifer. Andy loved helping everyone. He was a hard worker and enjoyed playing with kids. He had a very good friend, George, of Black Eagle, Mont. Andy also had a dog named Thunder that he really loved.

Andy will be missed by many.

Services were held at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m. followed by burial in the Lovell Cemetery.

