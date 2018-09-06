Nov. 20, 1932 – Aug. 27, 2018

Dorothy Gay Tolman Beal was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Lovell and died peacefully, sitting in her backyard, Aug. 27, 2018.

Services were held Friday, Aug. 31, in the Lovell Wyoming Stake Center. She is buried beside her husband in the Lovell Cemetery.

Dorothy was born to parents Wilford Richard and Elvira Tolman. She was the eighth of nine children

born into the Tolman family.

Dorothy attended elementary school in Otto and later Greybull High School. She married William (Bud) Beal on Sept. 30, 1949, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 22, 1951. The couple lived primarily in Lovell and Bridger, Mont., where their three children Leslie, Trudy and Tracy were born.

Dorothy dedicated herself to raising her family. No matter where they were or what the kids and grandchildren were doing, it was important to her. Dorothy never shied away from hard work. She just did what needed to be done and figured she was fully capable of doing any task.

Sewing clothes for her family was one of those things that needed to be done. Dorothy was quite the seamstress. She always wanted to help in any way she could. Dorothy enjoyed working in her flower gardens. From pansies to petunias she enjoyed caring for and having beautiful flowers outside her home. You could not find an animal that didn’t love Dorothy or an animal Dorothy didn’t love.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Vaughn, Charles, Verl and Clarence Tolman; three sisters, Luilla Langberg, Hazel Peterson and Madeline Peterson; son-in-law Noel Hoffman; grandson Dan Leithead and husband Bud.

Dorothy was a small, petite woman, but nothing about her was small or petite. She loved largely beyond measure, providing unconditional love to her family and others. She was always cheering on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Leslie (Noel) Hoffman, Trudy (Vance) Leithead and Tracy (Valerie) Beal; sister-in-law Diana (Bill) Harrison; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

