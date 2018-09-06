Dec. 16, 1926 – Aug. 29, 2018

Edna Mae Belston Brost, 91, was born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Clover, Tooele, Utah, to Lowell Elbert (Slim) Belston and Verda Workman Belston. Edna married Earl Laverne Brost on March 28, 1944. She died Aug. 29, 2018, in Lovell.

Coming to Wyoming via wagon, Edna grew up in the Lovell area. She attended school in Lovell. When she was in elementary school they lived across the Shoshone River. To get across the river to go to school, they rode an old horse. After they got across the river, her dad would whistle and the horse would swim back to him. After school the horse would swim the river and bring them back home.

She was always very energetic and had numerous jobs growing up. Her first job was helping her dad bring logs off the Pryor Mountains with a team of horses; she was around 4 years old. She had such fond memories of the times she spent with her dad and him teaching her how to cook on a campfire. When she was a little older, she began babysitting and ironing clothes for people in Lovell. During World War II, she worked at the sugar factory and was always grateful when campaign was over because she would receive a bonus for never being late or missing a day of work.

Soon after Edna and Earl were married, they started raising four of Earl’s younger siblings because Earl’s mother had passed away. Later their marriage was blessed with five sons: Terry, Gary, Darrell, Wayne and Tuffy and one daughter, Lana. Friends and family were an integral part of her life. She was a natural born caregiver. She loved to cook for her family and friends and always made sure you were not hungry.

They raised their family at Anchor Dam on the South Fork of Owl Creek, 40 miles west of Thermopolis. During this time, Edna was a member of the school board and active in 4-H, always helping in the ranching community. She also helped run EL Brost Outfitting for 30 years, making friends from all over the world. While living at Anchor, she learned to do Indian beadwork from the great-great-granddaughter of Chief Washakie. Through this hobby she blessed many people with pieces of her beadwork. Edna loved sewing and quilting, making most of her own clothing and making quilts for everyone in the family, along with many friends.

In 1980 they moved back to Lovell after buying CR Mangus Trucking. Edna drove the trucks, delivering livestock for local farmers and ranchers. Upon retirement they resided in Cowley. During her time in Cowley, her devotion to serving others continued. She served in many callings in the LDS Church and especially enjoyed her time serving in the Billings temple. Edna always said, “I may not be rich in money, but I’m rich in family and friends; and you can’t buy that.”

Edna is survived by her children: Terry (Debbie) of Lovell, Gary (Linda) of Riverton, Darrell (Linda) of San Leon, Texas, Wayne (Lona) of Lovell, Lana Munsinger (Ted) of Douglas, and Tuffy (Brenda) of Cowley; grandchildren Teresa Brost, Brandon Brost, Stacey Muggelberg, Kim Raymond, Stormy Crichton, Darin Brost, Daniel Brost, Brian Brost, Jamie Brost-Parkins, Jimmy Brost, James Maxim, Heidi Bohn, Chelsea Cox, Ethan Brost, Bic Munsinger, Loran Munsinger, Rosanna Rusch, Britt Brost, Shane Brost, Jordan Brost and Eddie Whiting; one sister, Hyla Teters; numerous great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and many cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Earl, and six of her siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at the Cowley LDS Church at 2 p.m.

