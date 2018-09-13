Final Artist In Residence Cathleen Casey at Bighorn Canyon NRA

Cathleen Casey is the fifth and last Artist-in-Residence who will be at Bighorn Canyon in 2018. The artists come to enjoy the solitude of the Canyon, work on their art and share their art with the park visitors.

“There’s nothing more alluring for me as an artist than drawing en plein air while listening to birdsong and trickling water, watching the light shift and change, and becoming familiar with how a leaf attaches to a wildflower stem. Then I get to share these drawings with others to help them see in slightly different ways,” said Casey of her artwork.

Casey focuses on botanical drawing in graphite and colored pencil, ranging from quick sketches to highly detailed scientific illustrations. She has recently participated in Painting to Save the Trees in Portland. While at her Crater Lake National Park residency several years ago, she developed an oversized artist book with wooden covers and hinges which highlights the whitebark pines and their challenges with climate change, fire and bark beetles.

She has been drawing since childhood but didn’t really pursue it seriously until later in life when she discovered artist books at the University of Oregon. She took several bookmaking and letterpress classes, discovering that as her medium.

For questions about this program or other park programming call the Lovell Visitor Center at 307-548-5406.