From our files

10 Years Ago, Sept. 4, 2008

Longtime Lovell Georgia-Pacific wallboard plant manager Bruce Wacker has decided to hang up his hard hat and safety glasses and leave the plant, retiring July 31 after 36 years with the company. Down the road, Wacker would like to spend more time at North Big Horn Hospital with his role as a member of the Board of Trustees. He is also a member of the Facility Master Planning Committee at NBHH and will be visiting with contractors during the ongoing SLIB project at the hospital.

25 Years Ago, Sept. 9, 1993

Pic: Kindergarteners Teresa Warman and Danielle Jolley got first day of school jitters exercised out on the playground before school started Aug. 30. Here, they take a spin on the merry-go-round and forget

about going into the Lovell Elementary building.

Pic: Lovell kindergartener Troy Joiner holds on to one end of the teeter-totter in the kindergarten playground before school started Aug. 30.

50 Years Ago, Sept. 6, 1968

The Elwood Emmett family planned an overnight camping trip near the Bucking Mule Creek area Sunday night. A wet Monday made their return trip impossible, so Emmett hiked to the highway and caught a ride to town that evening. Two of the Emmett children, Allen and Alvin, have nearly completed their Eagle Scout requirements, according to relatives who said the boys had built a shelter and used their knowledge to make the family more comfortable.

75 Years Ago, Sept. 9, 1943

School lunches will be served this year to the school children attending the Lovell schools. Monthly lunch tickets will be sold to pupils for $2 to cover the cost of a month’s lunches. Students who do not have monthly lunch tickets will be charged 15 cents per individual lunch.

90 Years Ago, Sept. 7, 1928

While at the Midland Empire Fair at Billings this week the Progress bunch was delighted with the magnificent horticultural display in the elegantly arranged and conspicuously placed booth of Big Horn County – not Big Horn County, Montana, but Big Horn County, Wyoming. There displayed in the most elegant array was Big Horn County’s horticultural stock. We were tickled pink to see our county’s display tagged with a first prize tag and blue ribbons on nearly each individual display. It was truly wonderful.