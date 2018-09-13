Jan. 24, 1946 – Sept. 9, 2018

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, Gus William Gerhardt died peacefully in Billings at age 72 with his family by his side.

Gus was born on Jan. 24, 1946, in Billings to Gus and Catherine Gerhardt. On Dec. 29, 1967, he married

Sharon Fisher Gerhardt. Together, they raised a son, Chris, and daughter, Sara. In May 1968, he graduated from the University of Montana with his bachelor’s degree in education and was a lifelong Griz fan. He received his master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wyoming in 1991. He taught at Lovell Middle School for 37 years.

Gus was raised at the Mouat Mill near Nye and had many fond memories of life, family and friends at “the mill.” As important family activities during childhood, he developed a love for camping, fishing and hunting early in life. He began his career as an educator at age 22 and enjoyed teaching social studies and coaching. His competitive nature led to an interest in many sports, with basketball and golf being his favorites. He passed his passion for these activities to his family, friends and countless students and athletes.

Gus was preceded in death by his father, Gus, and his mother, Catherine. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Sara, son Chris (Callie), sister Margaret (Curt), grandson Griffin and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 13, at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lovell High School gymnasium on Friday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. followed by burial service at Lovell Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society of Wyoming or Foster Gulch Golf Course in Lovell.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101