Karin Ann Schweitzer Sizemore

Nov. 6, 1963 – Aug. 22, 2018

Karin Ann Sizemore, 54, died quietly at home in Powell on Aug. 22, 2018.

Karin and her twin sister, Kimberly, were born in San Diego, Calif., to Margie Beth and Francis Schweitzer

on Nov. 6, 1963.

While the twins were still in preschool, the family moved back to Wyoming. Karin attended kindergarten in Byron and finished her schooling in Powell, graduating from Powell High School in 1982.

Karin was very athletic. She enjoyed playing softball and became an accomplished skier, serving on the Sleeping Giant ski patrol.

Karin married Levi Sizemore and to this marriage were born three children: Echo, Collin and Austin. She and Levi later divorced. Karin has five grandchildren of whom she was very proud: Jocelyn, Brendon, Lakelin, Amille and Ailee Sizemore.

Karin was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding her family and friends. She was a kindhearted, giving person well-known for her work ethic. She had many different jobs in Wyoming, Utah and Oregon and excelled in them all. She’s been proficient as a roofer, welder, carpenter, iron worker and mechanic, finding very little she couldn’t fix. Her beautiful artwork decorates the walls of many friends and family.

Karen was preceeded in death by her father Francis (Fritz) Schweitzer. She is survived by her mother Margie Schweitzer of Byron, her twin sister of Portland, Ore, her three children Echo, Collin and Austin and her five grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Byron Cemetery.

