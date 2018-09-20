Middle School sports wrap up

Mustang gridders sweep Greybull, fall to Powell

The Lovell Mustangs football squad hosted Greybull Saturday, then traveled to Powell Tuesday.

Saturday at home, the Mustangs defeated Greybull 18-0 in the eighth-grade game. Preston Nichols had two touchdowns in the game, and Ben Nichols had one.

The seventh-graders defeated Greybull 8-0. Michael Harris had the lone score in the game on a kickoff return. Robert Romero scored the two-point conversion.

Powell

Tuesday in Powell, the eighth-graders fell to Powell 22-8. Lovell’s lone score came late in the fourth on a 73-yard kickoff return by Ben Nichols. Preston Nichols converted the two-point conversion on a run.

The seventh-grade squad fell to the Cubs 35-6. The Mustangs’ lone score came in the fourth quarter on a quarterback keeper by Blake Wilson.

The Mustangs are scheduled to host Worland Tuesday. The eighth-grade game will be at 4:15 p.m. followed by the seventh-grade game at 5:30 p.m.

Grizzly gridders fell to Thermopolis and Worland

The Rocky Mountain Middle School football squads traveled to Thermopolis Saturday, then to Worland Tuesday for battles with the Bobcats and the Braves.

Saturday, the Grizz fell to Thermopolis 34-22. Maddox Ames had a touchdown run in the game and a two-point conversion, and Carsyn Weber had a scoring run and a two-point conversion, as well. Keldon Boettcher also had a score against Thermop.

Worland

Tuesday in Worland, the Rocky eighth-graders fell to Worland 16-6. The Grizzlies’ lone score came on a quarterback keeper by Weber.

The seventh-graders fell to the Braves 48-6. Rocky’s score came on a touchdown run by Hudson May.

The Grizz will host Greybull Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Cowley.

Lady Grizz netters gain lots of experience in busy week of volleyball

The Rocky Mountain Middle School volleyball squads enjoyed another busy week of volleyball by hosting Burlington Thursday, Greybull and Cloud Peak Saturday in a triangular, then traveling to Powell Tuesday.

Thursday at home, the Lady Grizzly eighth-graders defeated Burlington 21-19, 21-13. The seventh-graders defeated the Lady Huskies 21-16, 21-18. The sixth-graders fell to Burlington 6-21, 22-20, 21-15.

Saturday triangular

Saturday at their home triangular, the eighth grade team defeated Greybull 23-21, 24-22, and fell to Cloud Peak 21-10, 21-9, 21-15.

The seventh-graders defeated Cloud Peak 21-19, 21-15 and fell to Greybull 21-14, 21-10, 13-21.

The sixth-grade team defeated the Lady Buffs 21-19, 21-16, 13-15 and fell to Cloud Peak 21-11, 21-11, 21-18.

Powell

Tuesday in Powell, the eighth-grade A team defeated Powell 22-20, 23-21, 17-21. The B team fell to Powell 21-16, 21-16, 19-21.

The seventh-graders fell to the Lady Cubs 21-6, 21-17, 21-16. The sixth-graders played a five-game match with the Lady Cubs seventh-grade B team. The Lady Grizz fell to Powell 21-10, 21-19, 11-21, 21-17, 15-13.

The Grizz are scheduled to travel to Cody to face the Lady Cougars Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Lady Mustang netters go 3-2 against Powell

The Lovell Lady Mustangs volleyball squads hosted Powell Thursday and went 3-2 against the Lady Cubs, then traveled to Worland Tuesday and went xx-xx against the Lady Braves.

The eighth-grade A team defeated Powell 21-19, 21-16, 13-21 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

“They play so good together,” coach Amber Felkins said. “They’re hustling and talking. I was very proud of them. They look great.”

The B team fell to the Lady Cubs 21-17, 21-5, 21-13.

Tuesday, the Lovell eighth-grade A squad fell to Worland 18-21, 21-18, 21-15 in Worland. The B team fell to the Lady Braves 21-10, 21-10, 21-9.

Seventh grade

Thursday, the Lovell seventh-grade A team fell to Powell 21-17, 21-9, 21-13, but the B team defeated the Lady Cubs 9-21, 21-6, 23-21. The C team defeated Powell 21-10, 21-15, 15-10.

Tuesday, the Lady Mustang seventh-grade A squad beat Worland 21-19, 21-10, 21-13 in Worland. The B1 team fell to Worland 21-17, 21-17, 17-21 but the B2 team defeated the Lady Braves 21-8, 21-15, 21-17.

Lovell is scheduled to host Cody today (Thursday) at 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, the Lady Mustangs will split the squad as the seventh-graders will travel to Greybull to face the Lady Buffs while the eighth-graders will host Greybull. Both matches are scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.

By Sam Smith