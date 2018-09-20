NWC student Flood earns Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship

Trysa Flood of Lovell is one of three Northwest College students recently named 2018 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. She joins Tiffany Bergman of Los Angeles and Kristy Cullinan of Glendive, Mont., on the select list.

The three students were among 207 PTK members to earn the award and receive a $1,000 scholarship for the current academic year.

“We were so excited to learn that we have not one but three students from Northwest College receiving this scholarship,” NWC Library Coordinator and local PTK adviser Beth Hronek said. “These young women are undoubtedly deserving of this impressive honor.”

A 2017 graduate of Lovell High School, Flood is a sophomore at Northwest College majoring in elementary education and an active member of the NWC speech and debate team.

After graduation next spring, she plans to move on to a four-year school to earn a degree in elementary education while working on her coaching certificate. She currently carries a 4.0 grade point average.

Flood is the daughter of Tommy and Jessica Flood of Lovell.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are also encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and leadership potential. More than 1,200 applications were received.

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the U.S. military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, executive vice president and president-elect of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. To learn more visit https://www.ptk.org/.