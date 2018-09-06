Oct. 15, 1956 – Aug. 30, 2018

Steve A. McCracken, formerly of Lovell, died Aug. 30, 2018, in his home in Billings. He was born Oct. 15, 1956.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, his parents and one brother. He is survived by

his two daughters, Heather (Luke) Keenan of Billings and Kristina (Josh) Rizor of Pittsburgh, granddaughter Abbey Keenan of the family home and brother Mike (Sharon) McCracken of Cowley.

Services are planned for Friday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 925 South 27th, Billings.