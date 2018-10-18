Bertha Alice Paxton

Nov. 17, 1934 – Oct. 11, 2018

Bertha Alice “Bunny” Paxton, 83, died Oct. 11, 2018, at New Horizons Care Center.

She was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Carbondale, Ill., the oldest of three children born to Rollie Easter and Elma Iva Davie. She attended school in Catron, Mo., and Aransas Pass, Texas.

Bertha lived with an aunt and uncle, Bertha and Jim Allman, from ages 8 to 14. She then joined her father for a short time in Texas before moving to Wyoming to live with her mother.

Bertha met Wilber Harvey in Cowley. The couple married Dec. 21, 1950. Together they had four children, Yvonne, James, Glen and Jack. They divorced in 1971.

Bertha married Donald Paxton in 1972 in Lovell. They resided in Byron until 2001, when they moved to Cowley. Donald died in 2014. Bertha remained living in Cowley until March 2018 when she moved to Rose City West in Lovell.

Bertha enjoyed cooking, canning, caring for her flowers, fish, birds, dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. She was also caretaker for her sons’ Glen and James during their illnesses.

During the short time she lived at Rose City West, Bertha made many friends and spent hours sitting on her patio with her new friends.

Bertha is survived by her daughter Yvonne (Robert) Hing, son Jack Harvey, stepson John (Dianne) Paxton, stepdaughters Freta (Alex) Watko and Cynthia Merkling, 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bertha was preceded in death by her husband Donald Paxton, sons James Wilber Harvey and Glen D. Harvey, father Rollie Davie, mother Elma Renner and stepfather John Renner and sisters Nancy Glaze and Scharlene Lopez.

Services were held Monday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Haskell Funeral Home in Lovell. Interment followed at the Byron Cemetery.

