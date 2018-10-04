Daisy Booth program Wednesday

The life of former longtime Lovell music teacher Daisy Booth will be celebrated during a pair of special programs next Wednesday, Oct. 10, sponsored by the Lovell-Kane Museum and the North Big Horn County Senior Citizens Center, museum board president Karen Spragg announced.

A native of South Africa, Booth moved to the United States from England in 1911 and came to Lovell in 1920. She was the Lovell librarian for more than 20 years and was an artist, avid gardener and choir director and music teacher for the Lovell Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for

many years.

She died in 1972 at the age of 92.

The first program on Oct. 10 will be at 2 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, moved to the facility after originally being scheduled as a Lovell Woman’s Club program. A second program will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Lovell Branch Library.

Grandsons Dan of Laramie and Osea of Sheridan will give PowerPoint presentations during the programs and display items including quilts, quilt blocks and a painting.

Kane bus tour

Spragg also announced that the museum is taking reservations for a bus tour of Kane scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13. Those taking the tour will meet at the museum at 9:30 a.m., and the bus will depart at 10. Attendees should bring a sack lunch. Water will be furnished.

The tour has room for a maximum of 40, and 17 people have signed up so far. The cost of the tour is $15 per person to cover the cost of tour insurance.

Following the tour, Ranger Todd Johnson will present a slideshow about the construction of the Yellowtail Dam at the National Park Service Visitor Center.

To make a reservation for the tour, contact Spragg at 548-7212 or call the Lovell Area Chamber of Commerce at 548-7552.

By David Peck