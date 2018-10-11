From our files | K.E. Anderson expands to hardware in 1928, RMHS crowns royalty

90 Years Ago, Oct. 12, 1928

The Cowley Progress

Our friends, K.E. Anderson and Son, owners of the Anderson Service Station, have branched out into the hardware business on a small scale at the beginning but anticipating adding to the stock as necessity demands, having purchased the hardware stock of the Cowley Planing Mill, including the glass business. The line of goods purchased includes nails, bolts and screws of all sizes, screening and window glass, etc. To this the Andersons will add other lines of shelf hardware as they go along. In connection with this they will continue to operate their service station.

75 Years Ago, Oct. 14, 1943

The Lovell Chronicle

Children who wear out or outgrow their shoes at a particularly fast rate and adults with extra shoe requirements need not suffer hardship because of the longer shoe ration period, OPA said today. OPA pointed out that the shoe rationing program recognizes the great differences in individual shoe needs. Ration stamps are transferable among family members living in the same household so that the stamps can be shared according to need.

50 Years Ago, Oct. 10, 1968

The Lovell Chronicle

On Oct. 8, the Six Stitches 4-H Club met at the home of our leader Annalee Asay. The following officers were elected: president Susan Thatch, vice president Paula Gilmore, secretary Renata Fernau, treasurer Melanie Pettigrew, reporter Debbie Asay and song and game leader Ruth Hammond. It was

decided to have dues of 10¢ a week.

25 Years Ago, Oct. 14, 1993

The Lovell Chronicle

Members of the 1993 Rocky Mountain High School homecoming royalty announced last Thursday at the pep rally included (back center) Queen Tamara Peterson and King Danny May and (l-r) senior attendant Karen Jensen, junior attendant Melissa Wambeke, sophomore attendant Heather Leonhardt, freshman attendants Jessica Sponsel and Peter Sanders, sophomore attendant Josh Davison, junior attendant Austin Marchant and senior attendant Jacob Hatch.

10 Years Ago, Oct. 9, 2008

The Lovell Chronicle

A longtime Lovell business changed hands at the beginning of this month, ending a more than 68-year history of the family-owned accounting firm and bringing fresh life to the company with a new owner who promises to uphold the company’s practices and even add a few new services. David J. Miller, CPA bought the Morrison and Morrison accounting firm and officially took over operations Oct. 1.