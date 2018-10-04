May 1, 1939 – September 20, 2018

Gary Myers, 79, died Sept. 20, 2018, in Roseville, Calif., following a stroke Sept. 16. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter Dana (with husband Keith and son Andrew of San Francisco); son Mark (with wife Laura and daughters Lucy, Betsy and son Wesley of Seattle); and his former wife, Karen, along with brother Lee (with wife Barbara and sons Mason, Ryan and Tyler of Omaha, Neb.).

Gary grew up in Lovell, the son of Ward and Glenna Myers, who owned a Chevrolet, Oldsmobile and Cadillac dealership on Main Street where the Red Apple Supermarket now operates at the corner of Shoshone Avenue and Main.

Gary was born in 1939 in Billings, and graduated with the Lovell High School class of 1957 before attending the University of Wyoming for an engineering degree in 1961, then earning an MBA in California at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1963.

He worked in Silicon Valley on the peninsula south of San Francisco in computer technology and finance until 2003, when he and Judy moved to an active adult community in Roseville near Sacramento, where he was active in the Roseville community, golf course and clubhouse renovations.

Gary, a longtime member of the Porsche Club of America, loved to drive race cars, which he did skillfully and fast, driving in sports car club races around the country and in Porsche touring events in Europe.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in Roseville, Calif. It has not been scheduled.

