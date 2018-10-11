Nov. 24, 1919 – Oct. 4, 2018

Harold G. Korell was born in Lovell on Nov. 24, 1919, the youngest of six boys and two girls. His parents were Carl and Katherina Korell, who immigrated to the U.S. and settled in the Lovell area on a farm.

Harold’s youth was spent working on the farm with his siblings, including time on his horse working the cattle. Beside his bed when he died Oct. 4 were his favorite footwear, his cowboy boots.

Harold met and married his sweetheart, Alice May Fiene, on Oct. 3, 1943, in Emblem. They had five children: Harold M. Korell, Carl E. Korell, Donald W. Korell, Mary Kay Feltman and Candace Martinson. Alice May preceded Harold on May 14, 1998. Harold and Alice were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who are now living in all parts of the U.S.

Harold’s working career included jobs in the Lovell and Greybull area before he joined Burlington Truck Lines, later to become Burlington Northern Transport. His early driving career was primarily in the Big Horn Basin until his move to Billings in the early 1960s, after which he continued as an over-the-road trucker in the Montana and Wyoming area until his retirement.

Harold’s hobbies included camping, fishing and gardening, and Alice and Harold loved a good polka. Harold’s record catch, other than Alice, was a 42 pound salmon. He grew great tomatoes and corn in his backyard garden, and he loved the Big Horn Mountains and the West Rosebud area. Harold became a great fan of the Los Angeles Lakers in their glory days.

Harold was a longstanding member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2236 St. Johns Ave., in Billings, where his memorial service was on Saturday, Oct. 6.

