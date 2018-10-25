Oct. 6, 1933– Oct. 17, 2018

Kaye Jameson Thatch, 85, of Lovell, died peacefully Oct. 17, 2018, at North Big Horn Hospital, surrounded by her family. Kaye was born in Cowley on Oct. 6, 1933, to Stanley Hyrum and Rela Tippets Marchant Jameson. Kaye was the fifth of 10 children, seven girls and three boys.

She enjoyed her childhood years growing up in Cowley with her brothers, sisters, cousins and friends. Kaye attended school in Cowley until she was a sophomore in high school, when her family moved to Powell. Kaye graduated from Powell High School in 1952. She attended BYU after graduation.

On Nov. 9, 1952, Kaye married Jack D. Thatch in Lovell. They had six children: Rodger Kim and Christine, Mary Alice Ewart and Edward, Judy Kaye Lopez and Daniel, John Jameson, Paul Jameson and Ronda, David Jack and Sydra. Kaye had 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Kaye enjoyed the various jobs she had. Kaye’s first job was babysitting for families in Cowley. Later, she was employed at Big Wig canning factory outside of Cowley. She worked at Johnny’s Snack Shop, which is now the Oasis (Debbie’s Junction). She worked a few campaigns at the sugar factory in Lovell. Kaye dispatched for law enforcement and the fire department for many years. She retired from Welch Family Dentistry, where she worked chair side for Dr. Scott M. Welch. She enjoyed her coworkers and remained friends with many of them for the rest of her life.

Kaye was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully her whole life. She held positions such as Primary President and Relief Society President, but her favorite calling was temple worker with her husband.

Kaye and her sisters enjoyed many activities together and were best friends. When they were together there was much love and laughter.

Kaye is survived by her six children, sisters Phyllis Taggart, Naomi Harrison, Barbara Clark and Stanlee Mendoza and one brother, Duane Jameson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law John Clark and sister-in-law Regina Jameson, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Those preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, sisters Beverly Robertson and Lila Jameson and brothers Kirk and Bret Jameson, grandson Steven Lopez and his wife Brenda, grandson-in-law Steven Muller and great- grandson Tragen Nielson.

Services were held Oct. 23 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. Burial was in the Lovell Cemetery.

This comment from a friend seems to summarize her life. She said, “She just loved everyone. She always made me feel like I was good enough, just as I was.”

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101