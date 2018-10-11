Running to make a difference, Trauner hopes voters will give him an honest look

Gary Trauner knows he has an uphill battle to unseat Sen. John Barrasso, running as a Democrat in heavily Republican Wyoming. And he could have rested on his laurels, having nearly defeated Barbara Cubin for Wyoming’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006.

But then he spoke to his children about the state of the nation several months ago.

“When people ask me, I like to let them know…that my kids really were the impetus for me running this time around,” he said Sunday after greeting people door to door in the community. “When I ran before they were younger. They were elementary age. Now they’re young adults, and they pay attention to what’s going on in the world a little bit more. And they’re seriously worried about their future.

“This is the first generation, their generation, maybe the first generation in our country, that’s more likely than not to not be as well off as their parents. And then they also see the sort of dysfunction in D.C. and the bitter partisanship and the fact that people use political labels instead of common sense to try and get things done, and it worries them. I took it to heart. I felt like, if I had the wherewithal and the desire and the ability, how could I not step up and try to make a difference for them?”

Trauner, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the Senate in the August primary, said his motto is “country before party,” noting, “As I tell people, you have to be one party or the other to run, but I don’t think anyone should run because of the party.”

“I’m running because I want to make a difference,” he continued. “I think it’s important for everybody in this country and this state to have access to affordable healthcare. I want to make sure we have an economy that works for everyone, not just the top, elite 1 percent and the CEOs. I want everyone to have access to good, affordable educational opportunities.

“That’s why I’m running. It has nothing to do with party label. But I think in D.C. they get inside this bubble and it’s more important for them to score points against the other party than it is to actually do things for the people back home. That’s a big, big problem, and it’s not limited to one side or the other, obviously.”

The 2018 run

Asked about his strategy in his second run at statewide office, Trauner said “retail campaigning” –

meeting people – is extremely important.

“I think, historically, and it’s been proven when I ran in ’06 and came close, people are willing to look at the person, not the party,” he said. “Politicians in D.C. don’t like that, especially in states that tend to be a little bit more one-sided on either side of the aisle. They want people to blindly follow party instead of looking at the person.

“My view is that neither party has the monopoly on good people or bad people. I like to joke, ‘Look, I can change my party tomorrow. Is that going to change who I am? No. I can be a registered Republican or a registered Democrat for my entire life and it won’t change who I am inside.’ I think it’s important for people to recognize that.

“The people of Wyoming have elected Democratic governors. It’s been a long time, but we used to be somewhat Democratic at the federal level. It’s been a while, but things change, and I think right now there’s a time when people are truly fed up with the dysfunction that’s going on in Washington. I think that’s why we elected the President. People will look at me and say, ‘You know what, I don’t like the way he talks to people and I don’t like the way he acts, but he’s shaking things up.’ And I think there was this feeling that something needs to be shaken up in a big way. My view is, if that’s why we went for the President, why stop there?”

Issues

Asked about what people are concerned about around Wyoming, Trauner didn’t hesitate.

“The single biggest issue I hear about is healthcare — absolutely,” he said. “It dwarfs everything else. We have the highest healthcare premiums in the country here in Wyoming, one of the highest uninsured rates here in Wyoming. We didn’t do Medicaid expansion. There’s a bunch of people on the margin, economically, that are struggling. I just, for the life of me, can’t figure out what people in Washington, D.C., have against getting every single person in this country access to basic, quality, affordable healthcare.

“Your health is your life, literally, and I think in many ways your health is your happiness. So it’s the morally right thing to do, it’s the ethically right thing to do, and honestly, I think it’s the economically right thing to do. Because if people are healthy, they’re happier in their home life, and they’re more productive economically and in contributing to our country. It’s common sense. So we need to figure out a way to fix that and change that, and we need to have the political will to do that.”

Trauner said Sen. Barrasso, like others, is being influenced by big money.

“When I look at my opponent, he’s taken money from 34 different big pharma (pharmacy) drug PACs,” Trauner said. “We all know that seniors pay more for their drugs on Medicare than they should, because Medicare is not allowed to negotiate drug prices with big drug companies, by law, passed by Congress.

“There’s nobody in Wyoming who wants that to be the case, except for, I think, John Barrasso and his colleagues, and part of that is because they’re bought and paid for by big pharma. It you’re taking money from 34 different big pharma PACS, are you really going to fight for lower drug prices? I’m not taking corporate money. I think that’s a big part of showing people that this is about them and not about trying to stay in power and not about the narrow interests of large corporations.

“I want to make it clear: I’m a business guy. I’m a private sector guy. I believe in the markets. But I don’t think we should let the narrow focus of companies…be the basis of public policy.”

Trauner said he also hears a lot about term limits, calling the issue a “symptom of people’s dissatisfaction with all things Washington.” And while there’s an argument that elections are people’s ability to “term limit” incumbents, he said, when Congress has an approval rating at or close to single digits with a re-election rate of 90 percent or higher, “there’s a disconnect. Something’s not right.”

“Actually, I’m a fan of that (term limits),” he added. “There’s a lot of smart people with fresh voices and fresh ideas on both sides of the political spectrum that deserve a shot. No one needs to be there for 30 or 40 years. End of story.”

He also said he hears a lot of concern about access to and management of public lands.

“We’ve got over 3 million acres of public land here in Wyoming that’s inaccessible. It’s landlocked. I think there’s probably one thing that unites every single person in this state…We all love to play in the outdoors. We need to make sure we manage things well and we protect them and make sure access is available.”

Turning to current events, Trauner called the recent confirmation process of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the hearing about allegations of sexual assault when he was a teenager “disheartening,” adding, “We wouldn’t let our kids get away with the way people acted in Washington, D.C. The Senate’s constitutional role on nominations for the judicial system is advise and consent. I think that might be the most sacred thing they do, because these are lifetime appointments for people who are essentially the backstop of our government and interpreting our system of laws.

Trauner said he has had some “serious reservations” about Judge Kavanaugh’s views, adding that it’s not a partisan issue for him.

“I’m happy to vote as a Senator, if I have the honor of being elected, for conservative justices nominated by conservative presidents — that’s the Senate’s job – and vote to approve them if I think they have the temperament and the experience and are in the judicial mainstream – absolutely.

“The two things I had major concerns with (about Kavanaugh) were his views on executive power – incredibly expansive views, which seem to lead to the point where it’s hard to hold the executive branch accountable for their actions; that’s not our democracy – and the second aspect was corporations versus regular people.

“If you look at his decisions where he resides now as a judge on the circuit courts, every single time he rules in favor of artificially legislated entities – large corporations – against the health and well-being and welfare of regular people. That’s a hard thing for me to come to grips with.

“And here’s the last part: FBI investigation – secret; all the documentation that the Senators on the Judiciary Committee used to look at to see whether he was qualified – secret. How do you make a decision on somebody when it’s not transparent? So for a whole host of these reasons, I wish they had picked somebody else. He might not have been the right person at the right time. But we need to find a way to get away from this hyper-partisanship, or else we’re going to be in a world of trouble.”

The race

Looking at the campaign, Trauner said the race is “competitive,” according to numbers he’s looked at, noting, “For me, that’s as much as I can ask for, that people are willing to pay attention, that they’re willing to look at the person and not the party, and that I know I’m in a competitive race. All I can do is give people a fair choice. That’s all I really want to do is be honest with people and give people a fair choice.”

Trauner said Sen. Barrasso has made a “conscious, political, strategic decision to run this race by minimizing his interactions with the people of Wyoming,” adding that the incumbent Senator has agreed to just one debate, and “that’s not normal.”

He said that strategy might make sense from a political, strategic perspective, “but as a duly elected public servant whose salary is paid by the public, I honestly think it’s dismissive and insulting to the people of Wyoming to take that approach.”

He said he goes on Facebook Live every Sunday night and takes questions from anyone who wants to ask them, with no “plants” or prescreening.

“I hope the people of Wyoming can see that, we may not always agree on everything, but I’m going to be accessible and I’m going to give honest answers,” Trauner said. “I think that’s what public service is all about.”

By David Peck