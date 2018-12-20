May 22, 1956 – Dec. 11, 2018

Brent May Wardell was born in Lovell on May 22, 1956, to Albert J. Wardell and Phern May Wardell. He spent his childhood years in Lovell and went into masonry work right out of high school. He did this for about 30 years.

Brent loved and lived for hunting and fishing. He loved spending time in the mountains and spent a lot of time with his dad and grandpa. He even went hunting this fall and got his antelope, a deer and an elk.

He married JaLois Murphey and to this union a daughter and son were born. The marriage later ended in divorce. Brent married RaNae Matheson on Feb. 7, 1996. She brought to this marriage three sons and a daughter. Brent and RaNae were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on Sept. 17, 1999.

Brent died in the North Big Horn Hospital on Dec. 11, 2018, after suffering from cancer for almost two years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Todd.

He is survived by his wife RaNae; stepsons Colton, Scott and Ty and step-daughter Tammy; daughter Micah (Lenny) Redlin and son Bran; nine grandchildren; family dog Dallas; sisters Cheryl Wardell, Debbie (Bob) Good and Brenda (Dave) Walton; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his very best hunting buddy, Dan Clark.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Lovell Cemetery at 10 a.m.

