May 7, 1942 – Dec. 3, 2018

Funeral services for Connie Ruth Christopherson Cook of Burlington were held Dec. 10 at the Burlington LDS Chapel. Connie, 76, died Dec. 3 at her home in Burlington.

She was born May 7, 1942, in Cody, the daughter of Joseph Jr. and Coral May Robinson Christopherson, the 15th of the couple’s 16 children. She was raised in Meeteetse where she learned the value of family and a love for music.

After graduating from high school, Connie met Kenneth Cook of Burlington and they were married on Feb. 6, 1961, in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. The couple had six children: Myron, Sonja, Elaine, Elgin, Galen and TaMara.

Connie spent her life in service to her community and helping others. She organized numerous musical programs for town celebrations and for the LDS Church, where she was the pianist and organist for her ward for many years.

She assisted many in furthering their love for music and worked with countless young men and women with musical numbers for church, school and community events. She was loved and appreciated for this service.

Connie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth; seven brothers and four sisters; her parents and her grandparents Joseph Christopherson Sr., Hannah Emilia Opheim Haggen, Fredrick Walker Robinson and Maria Elizabeth Keele.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Myron and Merlaine Cook, Kemp and Sonja Cook Petersen, Daniel and Elaine Cook Flores, Elgin and Melissa Cook, Galen and Maggie Cook, Bruce and TaMara Cook Robertson; four brothers, Oscar, Daniel, Myron and Rollin; 27 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

