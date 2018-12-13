Death notice

Barry Fuller

July 29, 1954 – Dec. 9, 2018

Barry William Fuller, 64, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Shoshoni. Barry and his wife, Brenda, died when their house caught fire while they were sleeping.

Barry was born July 29, 1954, in Lovell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rena Joyce Fuller and John William Fuller, and brother John Mark Fuller.

He is survived by his sisters, Cathy Fuller-Nelson and Debra Fuller.

