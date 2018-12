Sally George Wilson

Sally Ann George Wilson, 74, of Cowley died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at her home in Cowley.

Memorial services will be held Monday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m. at the Cowley LDS Church. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

