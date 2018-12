Luella F. Schutt

Luella F. Schutt, 83, of Laurel, Mont., died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Laurel Health and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial was in the Lovell Cemetery. Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

