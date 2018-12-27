Death Notice

Betsy Christensen

Elizabeth Ann ‘Betsy’ Peck Christensen of Encampment, Wyo., died early Christmas Day morning, Dec. 25, 2018, at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne of complications resulting from a three-year battle with cancer.

She was a partner of The Lovell Chronicle and sister of publisher David Peck of Lovell, as well as Risty Peck of West Jordan, Utah, and James Peck of Jackson, Wyo. Also surviving her are husband Dan of Encampment, son Terry (Jill) Christensen of Flagstaff, Ariz., and daughter Jennifer (Pat) Martin of Greeley, Colo., along with grandchildren Sydney and Jonathan Martin of Greeley.

Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at the Encampment School.

