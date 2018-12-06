June 14, 1943 – Nov. 24, 2018

Florence Wambeke, 75, died quietly while visiting in Terry, Mont., on Nov. 24.

She was born in Glendive on June 14, 1943, to Artie and Mildred Campbell Scott. She received most of

her education in Glendive. She was married to Henry Wambeke in Lovell and spent the next 35 years in Lovell. She helped her husband raise his four children and their adopted daughter together.

Flo later moved to Rapid City, S.D., to be close to her daughter and family. She worked at the Rose Bowl Café in Lovell, the Half-Fast Diner in Byron and as a CNA in Lovell. While in Rapid City, she worked in Walmart as a night stocker and recently moved to Sidney, Mont.

She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband, one brother, three granddaughters and two step-children.

She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Jo and Shane Bradford of Rapid City, stepdaughters Ila Jean and Arnold Jenkins of Lewistown, Mont., and Colleen and Ray Lawless of Lovell; daughter-in-law Debbie Wambeke; nine grandchildren, Tessa, Kimberly, Neil, Kelly, Patrick, Christopher, JR, Shayna and Ella; two brothers, Sam Scott of Kalispell, Mont., and Phillip and Joyce Scott of Summers, Mont.; two sisters, Ida and Ken Lacquement of Terry, Mont., and Alice Dschaak of Sidney, Mont., numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends.

Cremation has taken place, with services to be held in Rapid City, S.D., at a later date to be decided upon by family and loved ones.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101