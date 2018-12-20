From our files | Free ‘picture show’ at the Armada in 1943

90 Years Ago, Dec. 21, 1928
The Cowley Progress
75 Years Ago, Dec. 23, 1943
The Lovell Chronicle
Last minute arrangements have been made for a free picture show at the Armada Theatre Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m. This show is made possible by the theatre management and the Lovell Lions Club. All children up to and including 11 years of age are expected to attend. Widows or parents accompanying small children will also be welcome. Servicemen and their mothers will also be welcome at the special show.
50 Years Ago, Dec. 19, 1968
The Lovell Chronicle
Home Economics students at Lovell High School began their Child Development unit with an on-the-spot study of a dozen preschool aged children as they played together.
25 Years Ago, Dec. 23, 1993
The Lovell Chronicle
Employees at the Lovell Chemdal plant will find their last day of employment on Dec. 31, according to Chemdal Corp. President Larry Washow. He said some of the employees have been transferred to the Chemdal plant in Aberdeen, Miss., while others will be absorbed into the work force of American Colloid Co., Chemdal’s parent company.
10 Years Ago, Dec. 18, 2008
The Lovell Chronicle
Although they gave up forfeit points at several weight classes, the Rocky Mountain Grizzlies battled to a 3-2 record at the Wrangler Duals in Shoshoni Saturday. Junior 135/140-pounder JR Vezain went undefeated in Shoshoni and remains undefeated on the season.