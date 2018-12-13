June 13, 1926 – Nov. 25, 2018

Helen Croft Peters was born June 13, 1926, to Thomas B. and Elna J. Croft of Lovell. Helen died peacefully in her home in Hobbs, N.M., on Nov. 25, 2018, from the effects of age. She was 92 years old. Helen married her high school sweetheart, A.A. “Pete” Peters on July 17, 1946, in Lovell, and they enjoyed 70 years together before Pete’s passing.

Helen was active in school—graduating from Lovell High School then attending the University of Wyoming—as well as church activities. She then turned her attention to making a lovely home for her husband and four children who would join their family.

Helen was known for her talent at decorating (especially for Christmas), cooking (famous cinnamon rolls), service in her communities and church. She held many positions of leadership as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and when Helen was in charge of an activity or conference, people knew it would be exceptional.

Helen stated her greatest joy came from supporting her husband and children in their many responsibilities. She enjoyed caring for her home and family, gardening, handwork, cooking and studying her scriptures. She was grateful for the time she could spend serving in the Lubbock, Texas temple.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Croft of Arizona, and sisters Mary Kocherhans, Carol Nelson and Lynne Lynn of Utah; four children and their spouses, Richard (Ginger), Paula (Robert) Bensing, Barry (Vickie) and Paige (Mike) Cannon; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her faithful companion “Hannah,” a miniature schnauzer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, one grandchild, Cole Wilson, and a great-grandchild, Hugo Bensing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

