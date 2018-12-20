May 9, 1940 – Nov. 14, 2018

Our beloved Lee Colwell Snell died peacefully on Nov. 14, 2018. He was born on May 9, 1940, in Cowley, a place he never stopped loving. After an LDS mission to New Zealand, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Mehr), on July 19, 1963, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.

He graduated with an English degree from Brigham Young University and went on to share his love of writing and literature as a junior high and high school teacher for more than 30 years, even returning to New Zealand to teach.

He loved people and life and embraced

both fully, sharing his love of music, poetry, literature, camping and fishing with all of his loved ones. People loved him and felt his love and cherish the memories of him. He loved his

faith and served in many capacities, most memorably as the choir director.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; seven children: Lisa (Cameron) Fowler, Pete (Amanda), Nate (Buffy), Sara (Jon) Dickey, Carrie (Russell) Meeks, Emily (Cory) Hampton and Joseph (Melanie); his siblings: Linda Hassinger, Bill Snell, Beth (Ken) Noack and Ned (Barbara) Snell; and 29 dearly loved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Freda (Colwell) Snell, and his brother Jay C. Snell.

Funeral services were held Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel in Highland, Utah. The grave was dedicated by Lee’s son, Joseph Snell.

