M&M Sisters Library to open Saturday in Cowley

Sisters Shelley McCracken and Jeannie Musick said they are excited to open their private library on Saturday, Dec.15. The determined ladies have a log building just outside the door to their house full of books and videos.

The M&M Sisters Library in memory of Donald L. McCracken Jr. has more than 1,000 titles to choose from. From children’s stories or taking an adventure with Percy Jackson to cooking or theatre, the M&M

Sisters have everything you could want to read about. For those who don’t enjoy reading quite as much, or just don’t like what’s on the television that night, the library is also offering DVDs and Blu-ray discs.

The charming library will even host special activities such as Mommy, Daddy and Me, where parents can bring their children to experience pop-up books, sing songs and read together. Musick said they have records for the kids that their parents can use to track how many books they read to and with their little ones. This activity will be offered Friday mornings from 10:30-11.

Following Mommy, Daddy and Me will be another activity from 11:15-11:45 called I Love Books. According to Musick, this is geared for older children who enjoy listening to books. With Musick’s background in theater, she will be reading aloud to the children.

Upon request, the library will also be open for local book clubs.

As of right now, the M&M Sisters are planning to be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon. Tuesdays will be the same with another open time in the evening from 6-9 p.m. The library will be open Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays, the library will be open from 10-noon, with another opening time Friday from 4-7 p.m.

One thing that sets this library apart from others around the area is that they will be open on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m., for which they are seeking volunteer librarians to help on those days.

If by chance you have your mind set on a specific book or movie, and can’t get into the library that day, you can reserve it online at mmsisterlibrary.libib.com. Among other things, you can check out Musick and McCracken’s collection, sign up for an account and even receive notifications of a book due.

The library the ladies are opening to the community and surrounding areas is at no cost to anyone who wants to check something out; they just ask that you return the book on time and take care of it.

“We are very excited to open this up,” said Musick.

By Mandee Leonhardt

