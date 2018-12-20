Robert Lawrence Sprague

Sept.10, 1942 – Dec. 11, 2018

Robert Lawrence “Bob” Sprague, 76, of Cowley, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at North Big Horn Hospital. He was born on Sept. 10, 1942, in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of Lawrence M. Sprague of Baileyville, Maine, and Irene E Barlow Sprague of Bangor, Maine.

Robert was a graduate of Woodland, Maine Public Schools and Maine Vocational Unit, University of Maine, in South Portland. He married Patsy A. Russell.

Robert was a longtime employee of Raytheon Co. in Waltham, Mass., and Lexington, Mass., and Sears Roebuck Co. in Saugus, Mass. He has lived in Malden, Mass., and Milford, N.H., and has been a resident of Cowley for the past 11 years.

Robert led an active life and always had lots of projects in process. He could be found working on his home, in his yard and collecting and restoring antique toys. In his younger years he enjoyed riding motorcycles with his wife, Patsy. Together, they explored and traveled all over the United States and Canada.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence M. Sprague, mother Irene E. Barlow Sprague and son Randall S. Sprague.

Robert is survived by his wife, Patsy, of Cowley; daughter Toni (Richard) R. Sprague Parker of Cowley; grandsons Matthew J. Parker and Aaron R. Parker, both of Cowley; brother Gary (Marylin) A. Sprague of Woolwich, Maine; sister Carolyn S. Sprague of Bangor and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be in Malden, Mass., at a later date.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101