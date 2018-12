Members of the Widow’s Sons Masonic affiliated motorcycle organization recently culminated a fundraising effort by drawing for and awarding a motorcycle to a Gillette family.

The drawing was conducted on October 27 in Cody and delivered November 3 to Kay Dykes of Gillette, who received the 2004 Road King “Road Kill” Harley. Widow’s Son members Shane Kannard and Wade Averett of Lovell presented the bike to Dykes and her family.