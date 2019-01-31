Basketball success marks 2019 LHS hall of fame class

A pair of top athletes from the Class of 1963 and a sharpshooting guard who went on to star at the University of Wyoming are this year’s class of inductees into the Lovell High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Lane Brown and Mike Kidgell, who were affectionately dubbed the Gold Dust Twins when recognized as two of the best basketball players in the state of Wyoming, will enter the hall of fame together during ceremonies Feb. 22 at Johnny Winterholler Gymnasium.

Mike Kidgell





They will be joined by Kristen Scheffler Brown, who excelled in volleyball and basketball at LHS before continuing her basketball playing career at UW.

The trio will be inducted at halftime of the Lovell-Powell boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 22, as the fourth class of the LHS Athletics Hall of Fame. A reception will follow the game in the LHS weight room.

Brown was a three-sport athlete at LHS, competing in football, basketball and track and field. He lettered for three years in football and basketball and as a junior and senior in track.

As a member of the Bulldog basketball team, he earned all-district and all-state honors in 1962 and 1963 and as a senior helped lead the Bulldogs to both the district championship and Class A state championship. He also competed in baseball for the Lovell American Legion team that placed second in the 1963 state tournament.

Brown, who will join his father, Brownie Brown, in the hall of fame, went on to play basketball at the University of Wyoming during the 1964-65 season, after which he served two years in the U.S. Army as an infantry soldier in the Vietnam War. His service earned him a Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star and an Army Commendation with an oak leaf cluster.

Lane Brown

He has made his home in Orem, Utah, and has been a Toyota car salesman for 35 years.

Kidgell, the other Gold Dust Twin, also competed in football, basketball and track and field at LHS, earning varsity letters his junior and senior years in football and track. He was a four-year letter winner in basketball and during his senior year was the leading scorer at the state tournament, averaging 26.8 points per game. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the district and Class A state titles. He was named all-district and all-state following his junior and senior seasons.

Kidgell played on the Lovell American Legion baseball team for four years and helped the squad to a second-place finish at the state tournament in 1963.

After graduation from LHS, Kidgell attended Sheridan Junior College for two years, married in 1965 and started a family. He lived in Billings for many years and now resides in Arizona.

Kristen Scheffler Brown starred for the Lovell Lady Bulldogs on the volleyball court and basketball court before her graduation in 2008, lettering all four years in both sports. In volleyball she was named all-conference three years and all-state following both her junior and senior seasons.

Kristen Scheffler Brown

In basketball, she was named all-conference and all-state following her sophomore, junior and senior seasons, and she was named the Wyoming Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in 2008. She played for the Wyoming All-Star teams that battled the Montana and South Dakota all-stars following her senior year.

After her graduation from LHS, she went on to the University of Wyoming, where she immediately started for Coach Joe Legerski’s Cowgirls, and though a back injury eventually ended her playing career, she remains 15th in three-pointers made in Wyoming history with 119 during her playing career. She shot 33 percent from beyond the arc.

After her graduation from UW, she married Calvin Brown and started a family. She resides in Basin with Calvin and their two children, and she operates a graphic design business, Sibfolk Design, with her brother, Josh.

She has coached both middle school and high school basketball.

The 2019 trio were selected by members of the LHS hall of fame committee: Ralph Winland, Jeff Pearson, Joe White, Mike Grant, David Peck and the late Cliff Revelle. Lovell Athletic Director Joe Koritnik is the hall of fame coordinator.

By David Peck