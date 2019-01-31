



Dec. 18, 1945 – Jan. 26, 2019

Bernadine Watts-Wiberg Taylor died at home on Jan. 26, 2019. She was reunited with her husband and God.

She was born in Lovell Dec. 18, 1945, to Ella Irene (Watts) and Roy Victor Wiberg.

BERNADINE WATTS-WIBERG TAYLOR

She lived a happy and full life.

Bernadine lived in many places while she was growing up in the Big Horn Basin until her parents finally settled in Burlington, where she graduated in 1964. She went to school to be a licensed practical nurse and did part of her schooling in Denver. She graduated from ?Casper College in 1973.

She married Delmar C. Taylor on Jan. 12, 1973. They settled in Basin. They had four children. Bernadine worked at Bonnie Blue Jacket and the Wyoming Retirement Center. She retired from the WRC in 2007.

She was an entrepreneur with her own fabric shop called Bernadine’s Fabrics and Crafts.

She was a kind and loving person. She always accepted all of her children’s friends. On numerous weekends she would find extra teenagers sleeping on the living room floor. In the mornings she would make them breakfast. Many still look up to her as a second mother.

She was the first person to offer help and always ready to help a neighbor in need. She was very active in the LDS Church, involved in her children’s activities and engaged in community youth functions.

She also loved her flower beds, garden and making quilts. Bernadine could usually be found doing one of these hobbies, depending on the time of year. Many people over the years have received a quilt from her as a token of gratitude or just because she thought they would like it. Bernadine was also famous for making beaded Christmas trees which she gave out at Christmas time.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Roy Victor and Ella Irene, her half brother Roy Wiberg and her husband Delmar. She is survived by their four children, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. They are Carl and his wife Gina, their three children Kiara, Delmar and Caleb and their granddaughter Astra; Kitten and her two daughters Sabrina and Eva; Diane and her husband Ben, stepdaughter Ashley, stepson Ryan and sons Carl and Marshall; and son Thomas and his two dogs. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that always loved spending time with their Aunt Bernadine.

She was a loving, generous, forgiving, wise, quirky, charming and amazing mom and will be missed more than words can describe.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 2 at the LDS Church between Basin and Greybull. Viewing starts at 9 a.m. The services will start at 10 a.m. Graveside service and interment will follow at Penrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Save the Basin Gym in Delmar and Bernadine Taylor’s name.

