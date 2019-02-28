Oct. 13, 1947 – Feb. 22, 2019

Bruce Scotfree Bigham died suddenly in his sleep at home on Feb. 22, 2019, at the age of 71.

Bruce was a family man, Vietnam veteran and brick mason, and he enjoyed camping, hunting, photography and experimenting with light reflective glass, prisms and crystals to make rainbows.

Bruce Scotfree Bigham

Bruce was born in Alameda, Calif., Oct. 13, 1947, and graduated from high school in Bountiful, Utah. After serving in Vietnam, his work as a brick mason brought him and his family to various places in Utah, Washington and California.

For the last two decades, Bruce lived in Lovell, where he felt like he was a part of the community. He loved to be surrounded by his family, especially camping with them up in the mountains and in his later years truly loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Bruce enjoyed and took pride in hard work, supporting his family, and was always willing to help people, both friends and strangers alike. He taught his kids to always be plus people, pitch in and “prove up.” He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by friends and family for his strength, laughter and his big, loving heart.

Bruce was preceded in death by his son James Donal Bigham, and is survived by his second wife, Tonee Bigham; his children Joshua Bigham (Erin Banke), Shinehah Bigham (Elaine Johnson), Cressa (Brian) Castellini, Shay Bigham, Maiss Bigham, Tia (Aaron) Phillips and Brair (Leslie) Bigham; and grandchildren Bruce Bigham, Azalees Acton, Olivia Phillips and a granddaughter to be born in March.

Services will be held at the Lovell Community Center on Saturday, March 2, where there will be a viewing at 10 a.m. and memorial service at 11 a.m. Directly afterwards, guests are invited to proceed to the burial where military honors will be held on the hill at “The Creek,” where Bruce will be laid to rest next to his son James. “Hop, skip and jump over the rainbow.”

Should anyone desire, contributions may be made to the following site to help cover the cost of funeral expenses: www.gofundme.com/BruceBighamFuneralExpenses.

To send one of our special floral arrangements, please call Valley Flowers & Gifts in Lovell, 307-548-7101