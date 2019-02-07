Feb. 15, 1936 – Feb. 4, 2019



Kent Wolz was the oldest child born to Charles David “Chick” Wolz and Fern Jones Wolz Feb. 15, 1936, in Lovell. He graduated from Byron High School in 1954.

His freshman year he attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, where he studied engineering. He spent his sophomore year playing football in Powell at Northwest Community College. Kent married Rose Marie Hettinger in Billings on Jan. 2, 1958.

CHARLES KENT WOLZ

Kent first worked for Pan Petroleum and then the Wyoming Highway Department in Lander designing and building roads. During these years there were several moves as he moved up in the department. They lived in Thermopolis, Worland, Riverton, Rawlins, Cheyenne and Casper.

Kent began his own engineering firm Wolz & Associates in 1973. He enjoyed engineering and worked hard his whole life, surveying the majority of Wyoming. Kent and Rose served a mission in Martin’s Cove, serving one day a week doing just about everything. One of his jobs there was designing the bridge over the Sweetwater using railroad cars as the structure.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in two bishoprics, the High Council and youth organizations. His testimony of home teaching and ministering have inspired and influenced untold numbers of brothers and sisters. His testimony and love

of the Savior Jesus Christ will live beyond his short life here.

He is survived by his wife Rose of 61 years, his brother Stan Wolz (Bonnie), sisters LouGene Wolz Olsen (Robert Dan) and Fannie Wolz Heiden, son Bret Wolz (Klea), daughter Andy Wolz Dickson (Val), son Boyd Wolz (Jody) and daughter Liz Wolz, 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kent died at home in Casper Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wolf Creek Stake Center, 3931 W. 45th St. in Casper. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9,

at the Byron Cemetery at

10 a.m.