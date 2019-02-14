Death notice

Ruby Lynn Hopkin

Ruby Lynn Hopkinwas born July 29, 1928, at home in Mantua, Wyo., near Deaver. She died at the Billings Clinic on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at age 90, from undiagnosed and inoperable cancer.

Services to honor Ruby will be held in the Avenue E Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. Public viewing will begin at 9 prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Penrose Cemetery.

