From our files | Stevens and Wilcock have helped fire dept. to grow

100 Years Ago, Feb. 21, 1919

The Cowley Progress

The annual reunion of the members of the 139th Quorum of the Seventy is in progress today at the ward hall.

75 Years Ago, Feb. 24, 1944

The Lovell Chronicle

The increased demand for babies for adoption in Wyoming has caused the State Board of Charities and Reform to announce that the Childrens’ Home at Casper is unable to supply enough babies. The board also warned people contemplating the adoption of babies from any home or agency outside the state that the law requires any such agency to supply the board with such guarantees as may be required against disease, deformity, feeble-mindedness or delinquency.

file photo

Lovell firemen and residents will long remember the spectacular and tragic fire on Lovell’s Main St. in January 1967. See more in excerpt from 50 years ago.





50 Years Ago, Feb. 20, 1969

The Lovell Chronicle

The sharp peal of an alarm bell ringing at night brings many memories to the minds of retiring Fire Chief Elmer Stevens and O.J. Wilcock of Lovell. Both men have served 30 years as members of the Lovell Volunteer Fire Department. They’ve seen the fire fighting crew grow from seven men with one ancient truck to a 17-man force with three trucks. All firemen agree that the night of Jan. 23, 1967, won’t soon be forgotten. Lovell’s worst fire claimed four businesses located in a Main St. building known as the Snyder Block.

25 Years Ago, Feb. 24, 1994

The Lovell Chronicle

Testing has confirmed some deer mice in wild habitats in Wyoming carry hantavirus, the organism believed to be responsible for an outbreak of deaths in the southwestern U.S. last year, according to officials from the National Centers for Disease Control and Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

10 Years Ago, Feb. 19, 2009

The Lovell Chronicle

“Her smile is broad. Her laugh is infectious. She usually has an upbeat lilt in her voice.” Those were the words used to introduce North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center Director Denise Andersen as the Citizen of the Year for Tri-Mountain View Masonic Lodge No. 35 during a public ceremony last Thursday, Feb. 12, at the lodge hall in Lovell.

