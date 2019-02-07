Feb. 24, 1951 – Feb. 3, 2019



Jerry Joseph Asay, 67, of Brighton, Colo., died peacefully Feb. 3, 2019, at the TRU Community Care Center in Longmont, Colo., with his wife by his side after a long battle with cancer.

Jerry was born in Lovell on Feb. 24, 1951. The first few years of Jerry’s life were precarious, and he was placed in an orphanage in Casper. However, his life changed when he was adopted by Merril and Delsa Asay. Jerry always said how blessed he was to have been rescued by his parents, and that it was their unconditional love that healed his difficult past.

The work that Jerry’s father did in United States agricultural development took the family all over the world. They experienced different cultures and lived an adventurous and love-filled childhood. From the ages of 3 to 7, Jerry and his family lived in Kabul, Afghanistan. At 7, Jerry moved with his family to Brazil, where they lived for eight years. Jerry returned to Wyoming to attend his sophomore year of high school in Lovell. He also lived for several years with his family in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangkok, Thailand.

As a faithful member of the LDS faith, Jerry served a mission to Hong Kong, China. Afterwards, he attended the University of Wyoming for four years studying aerospace engineering. Jerry was set up on a blind date with a girl he described as “the most beautiful girl he had ever seen,” and after a brief courtship, he married Hope Eyre from Cowley.

Jerry received his doctorate of chiropractics at Cleveland Chiropractic College in California and opened a private practice that he ran for nine years. Wanting to impart his passion for business, Jerry created and ran his own small business coaching firm until retirement.

When he wasn’t working, Jerry loved spending time with family. He enjoyed telling stories of his childhood and flying planes and had a great love for music, theatre and fine food.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Delsa Fay (Harris) Asay, and his father, Merril Boice Asay.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Hope; his four children, Paul, Vanessa, Sasha and Ryan; and his eight grandchildren, Damon, Kahla, Shanti, Bennett, Audrey, Lucy, Evelyn and Ashlyn.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the LDS Church in Cowley with a viewing one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow at the Cowley Cemetery.

Haskell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

