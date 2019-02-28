June 2, 1969 – Feb. 23, 2019

Kenneth William Davis, age 49, died Feb. 23, 2019. He had resided at the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody since Dec. 31, 2018. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for almost two years.

Kenneth was born June 2, 1969, in Kemmerer to Sally Lavon Grant and Robert Ingalls Davis. He was the fourth child in a family of eight children.

Kenneth attended school in Big Piney and also in Byron. He graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1988, after which he attended Northwest Community College in Powell for three semesters.

Kenneth married Melanie Ruth Youngberg on Aug. 10, 1990, in Manilla, Utah. They were blessed with two children, Mary and Troy. They spent most of their married life in Rock Springs.

Kenneth worked for Halliburton in Williston, N.D., at the time of his death. He has also worked for Halliburton in Rock Springs, Stinger Wellhead, BJ Services, the Western Company of North America and for the United States Postal Service.

Kenneth liked to be on the computer and hunt and fish, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He will be remembered for his strength and cheery disposition as well as his kind-heartedness to his family and friends. He had a way of teaching people to be leaders in his profession.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie, of Lovell; children Mary of Lovell and Troy (grandson Alexandar) of Rock Springs; his mother Sally Davis of Lovell; his brothers David (Teri) of Marbleton, Scott (Mandy) of Lovell, Morgan (Tina) of Ammon, Idaho, Birney (Becky) of Evanston, James (Elizabeth) of Palouse, Wash., and Travis (Sandy) of Greybull; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert (Bob) Davis and sister Tonna Cuch.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lovell. Interment was in the Lovell Cemetery.

